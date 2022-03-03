From Gyang Bere, Jos

Bingham University has inducted 48 new medical doctors with the task of adhering strictly to the ethics of the medical profession and service to humanity.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Williams Barnabas Qurix, disclosed this on Thursday during the induction ceremony of medical graduands for the 2013/2014 session, held at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, Plateau State.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

‘Since the first induction of 19 medical doctors in March 2015, the College has continued to produced high-quality graduates in line with her vision to become a world-class university in knowledge and skills, while inculcating moral and spiritual values,’ he stated.

‘With the induction of 48 graduates today, Bingham University College of Medicine and Health Sciences will have produced a total of 353 medical doctors who are contributing to the transformation of society in Nigeria and beyond.’

Prof Qurix was delighted with the performance of students in the Institution where many of the Graduands pass the postgraduate primary examination at first attempt while some have been the highest-scoring candidates in the primary examination of the West African College of Physicians.

He explained that the Institution has continued to provide new facilities while renovating and maintaining existing ones despite meagre resources.

Prof Qurix said a new brand, furnished 38 room hostel would be commissioned after the induction to provide a conducive learning atmosphere for the students.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He said their students won awards in multiple categories at the graduates Medical Scientific Research competition held in Lagos, coupled with the quiz competition that has been won by the students against medical schools in the country.

He caution the Graduands against arrogancy and urged them to be humble, diligent to service and respect the Fundamental Human Rights of patients who divulge information to them in secrecy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Provost, College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Prof Musa Dankyau said the Graduands have gone through hard times due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged them to commit themselves to excellent services as a way of paying back to society through what they have learned.

He urged parents to pray fervently for the newly inducted medical doctors to enable them to navigate through the perilous times ahead of them.

Visitor to the Institution and ECWA President Rev Dr Stephen Baba Panya urged the Graduands to adhere to the ethics of the medical profession and fear God at the course of Service delivery.

Registrar of Medical and Dentist Commission of Nigeria inducted the 48 Graduands urged them to be dedicated to service and said Nigeria provides quality and efficient medical doctors.

He said any doctor who renders services that constitute a danger to the profession is shown the way out after trial at the medical tribunal.

Medical Elder Prof Jonathan A Karshima who advised the graduands urged them to uphold good moral conduct.

He explained that the medical profession is a call to service to humanity and urged them to exercise their duty with ought most responsibility.