From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, held a matriculation ceremony for 2,318 new students, inclusive of postgraduate students, admitted for the 2022/2023 academic year, thus marking their formal admission into the school for their respective academic journey.

Breakdown of the figure indicated that faculty of health sciences had the highest number of new students with 424 new admissions. It was followed by the faculty of science and technology with 328 new admissions, while faculty of social sciences had 286 new students.

Similarly, facility of clinical services had 265 new admissions, faculty of administration had 141 new admissions, faculty of basic medical sciences had 117 new admissions,

faculty of environmental services had 89 new admissions, faculty of law had 75 new admissions.

Others are faculty of pharmaceutical sciences with 61 new admissions, faculty of Arts with 37 new admissions, and faculty of education with 15 new admissions. Meanwhile, school of postgraduate studies also had 480 new admissions.

Vice Chancellor of the School, Prof. William Qurix, in his speech at the ceremony congratulated the new students and reminded them of the reason for their being in Bingham University.

He said: “This institution gives you the opportunity to get involved in different extracurricular activities which will enhance your university’s experience and help you develop important life-long skills in line with our vision which is to become a world class university in knowledge and skills, while inculcating morals and spiritual values.”

He also reminded the students that Bingham University, being a faith-based university has zero tolerance for any form of social vices such as cultism, drug abuse, bullying and others, stressing that anyone found wanting in such characters would be sanctioned accordingly.

Prof. Qurix also made reference to the rules and regulations guiding the conducts of all students in the school, thus asking the new students to get acquainted with the regulations as contained in the student’s handbook and strictly abide by them to avoid unnecessary sanctions as a result of ignorance of the guidelines.

He added: “your time here as students are not just about getting a degree. It’s also about becoming a well-rounded individual. Embrace new experiences in this school and be not afraid to step out of your comfort zone.

“As you embark on this academic journey, be reminded that your success and achievements are not only important to you but also your family members, friends, and community. We are confident that you have what it takes to be successful, and we look forward to watching you grow and achieve your desired goals.”

Prof. Qurix, thus promised that as Vice Chancellor, he will ensure that enabling environment is provided for the students to access all the academic and non-academic resources that they might require to succeed.

The Guest Speaker, Dr. Isibor Marvelous Aigbedion, challenged the students to be focused on their academic journey and avoid any distractions that might affect their performance.

With life experience stories and other examples within and outside the scriptures, Dr. Aigbedion, assured the new students that greater opportunities and glory lie ahead, but diligence, commitment and discipline are required to achieve that.

He also reminded them that family and friends, as well as Nigeria await their exploits, hence they cannot afford to disappoint them. “So, eschew engagements and actions, particularly social vices, that would distract you from the visions and goals you have set for yourselves.”

In response, a new student, Habiba Ibrahim, from Biochemistry department, promised to be dedicated to her studies, and possibly come out in flying colours.

Similarly, Josiah Ali John, from computer science department said his decision to choose Bingham University was based on the kind of stories he heard about the school, particularly the impressive cordial relationship between the teachers and the students.

He promised to abide by the rules and regulations as contained in the student’s handbook to avoid unnecessary sanctions from the school.