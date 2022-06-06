From Okwe Obi, Abuja

ActionAid Nigeria has expressed displeasure over the high rate of biodiversity loss, environmental pollution and climate disruption, orchestrated by the consumption of natural resources.

Its Manager of Social Mobilisation, Adewale Adedutan, who spoke at the 2022 World Environmental Day, yesterday in Abuja, observed that the situation has disrupted farming activities which have affected livelihoods due to a surge in pests and diseases.

He said: “Our extraction of natural resources has grown to such a scale that we are now using the equivalent of 1.6 Earths to maintain our current way of life, and ecosystems cannot keep up with our demands.

“As a result, our Earth is currently facing a triple planetary crisis: climate disruption, biodiversity loss, and unabated pollution.

“Notably, the unpredictable local climates have disrupted our farming activities, thereby affecting livelihoods due to a surge in pests and diseases.

“Coastal cities like Lagos and Niger Delta generally continue to sink as sea levels rise, especially during raining season.”

To salvage the situation, he implored citizens to cultivate the culture of tree planting, use biodegradable materials and application of manure as against chemicals to grow crops.

“To preserve our planet, we need to recognise that production and consumption are not only critical aspects of human life and intimately linked to our economic activity, but they also have major environmental impacts, calling for our collective attention and action.

“By reconfiguring our critical systems – water, energy, and food – we can drastically prevent and even reverse the worst impact of Earth’s environmental decline.

“It is essential for us – governments, businesses, particularly the informal sector, rural communities, CSOs and individuals – to think long-term and invest in the global transition to a more sustainable future by committing our resources to replace solutions that power our everyday lives with sustainable ones.

“Notably, water has been called the most crucial link in climate action and also the most ignored.

“Of course, water plays an important, interconnected role across key economic, social, and environmental agendas.

“Water is everywhere, playing an essential role in the functioning of our industries, municipalities, and buildings but, potable water is rare in our communities.

“If we overlook and skip safe water in our strategies, we risk derailing our efforts on climate and decarbonization of industry sectors.

“Additionally, the sheer volume of water being moved and treated every day leads to greater energy consumption, consequently contributing to the alarming climate change.

“Beyond addressing our carbon footprint, tackling our vast use of resources is equally important.

“We all have the responsibility to strive for circularity and promote reuse, repair, remanufacturing, and recycling, notably through recycling and reuse initiatives.

“It is also crucial that industries ensure wastewater is effectively treated to a quality that allows feedback into our water cycles.

“By working towards a common goal, we can achieve monumental change, and we have seen sustainability as a movement gain tremendous traction.

“However, we need to do more, and at a faster rate. This World Environment Day, let us continue to march together, and with each conscious step towards our sustainability goals, let us remember we only have one chance, and only one Earth. If we continue to destroy nature, we will destroy humanity,” he added.

