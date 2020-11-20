The much-anticipated biography of Nigeria’s foremost marketing communications practitioner and chairman of Troyka Holdings, Dr. Biodun Olusina Shobanjo will be formally presented to the public on Thursday November 26, 2020.

Written by award-winning business journalist and accomplished public relations practitioner, Dotun Adekanmbi, the book, The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo, is the first authoritative biography on the guru of advertising who at various times had been conferred with high honours including Doctor of Letters (D.Litt Honoris Causa) by the Obafemi Awolowo University; Advertising Man of All Time by The Sun newspapers, and Most Influential Personality in Advertising in Africa by Africa Development magazine, Ghana.

It chronicles the trajectory of Shobanjo’s career right from his humble beginning as a Studio Manager in then Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) now Radio Nigeria, to his days at Grant Advertising Ltd, an American-Nigerian agency; his foray into entrepreneurship when he co-founded Insight Communications in 1980 and his days as a daring creative innovator in the marketing communications industry till date.

According to the author, distinguished boardroom guru and diplomat, Ambassador Christopher Kolade will chair the launch, while renowned entrepreneur, Chief Dele Fajemirokun is the chief presenter of the book. Veteran journalist, Ray Ekpu will review the biography during the launch.

On the reason he wrote the biography, Dotun Adekanmbi, said: “I was motivated to write this book because I found Dr. Shobanjo’s personality and professional accomplishments quite intriguing, particularly because he evokes diverse passions in players in his industry. My determination to unravel the myths that surround him prompted my proposal to write The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo. His willingness to share his professional worldview with young practitioners and people in search of knowledge is what is now being presented to the public.”

On his part, Shobanjo disclosed that the book took a while because he had never been interested in a ‘been there, seen it all and done it all’ kind of storytelling, adding, “In my view, every biography must be a learning encounter for its reader; not a platform for a subject to blow the trumpet of perceived accomplishments in one’s field over several decades. For me, therefore, The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo is a legacy project intended to demonstrate how our groups – Troyka Holdings, Insight Redefini, and Halogen – arrived at where we are today in our industry. As I like to say, unless people understand the dream, they cannot act the dream.”

Expressing delight at being the publisher of the book, Lanre Adesuyi, Managing Director, Havilah Books, said: “The opportunity to work with Dr. Biodun Shobanjo and Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi on this project has been a worthwhile experience for us at Havilah Books, not just in terms of the technical production of the book but especially in terms of the commitment to excellence by all parties.”

The book is available in both hard cover and paperback editions. It would soon be available on Amazon.com for worldwide purchase. Delivery of the book nationwide will commence on November 27, a day after its launch.