Biodun Stephen’s new movie, Strangers, which is inspired by true events, will hit cinemas on April 29.

A first-person narrative, Strangers is an emotional and inspirational story excellently rendered by a selection of actors who have proven their mettle in acting. The film parades A-list actors like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Debbie Felix, Femi Adebayo, Ndamo Damarise, Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Mide Glover and Nonso Odogwu among others.

The movie, which won a Gold award for directing at International Independent Film Awards, follows the life of a remote village boy, untamed by civilization, but hit by calamitous events that changed the course of his existence.

Biodun Stephen is reputed for putting her everything into producing masterpieces. Cumulatively, her works garnered over N200 million in box office sales in 2021. Therefore, with Strangers, fans shouldn’t expect anything less!

According to Banji Adesanmi, executive producer of the movie, he was inspired to put the story into play because of the resilience of the characters involved in the true-life events. “Strangers chronicles series of despairing events with miraculous outcomes. It is a story that is sweet to hear. I decided to adapt it into a screenplay and joined forces with notable figures that can translate it into a captivating motion picture. The international recognition for the movie is a testament to this,” he submitted.