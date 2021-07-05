By Chinyere Anyanwu

Olam Nigeria, a leading agribusiness conglomerate with footprints across the wheat milling, rice production, dairy, tomato, poultry and animal feed segments, among others, has restated its commitment to the Federal Government’s efforts to revitalise the local agriculture value chain. Details of the agribusiness Backward Integration Programmes (BIP) over the past decade, which was shared with the media recently, revealed strong inputs across the local agricultural landscape with valuable impact on the GDP and the national job creation drive.

According to the report, Olam has consistently scaled its investment in various out-grower programmes, research partnerships, seed trials, and the integration of smallholder farmers into various empowerment initiatives across different levels.

To boost the supply of rice, for instance, the business entered into a partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Federal Government in the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), a backward integration framework which trains smallholder rice farmers, supplies input to the farmers and provides guaranteed buyback.

Since 2014 when IFAD and VCDP rolled out the rice value chain development project, about N22 billion has been injected into the rice smallholder initiatives of Olam in Nigeria’s Middle Belt. Data by IFAD showed that a larger number of the smallholder rice farmers who were engaged by Olam and its partners recorded a 79 per cent jump in their incomes.

To mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 supply chain shocks in 2020 on the supply of rice to Nigerians and the incomes of farmers, Olam presented an estimated N110 million grants to select farmers in Benue State. To date, the agribusiness out-grower programme has engaged over 35,000 smallholder rice farmers and is still on-boarding new farmers to accelerate the supply of rice.

Similarly, in the wheat value chain, the collaborative efforts between Olam, FMAN and FMARD are yielding appreciable results.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.