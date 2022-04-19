Sports & Exercise Medicine Doctor, Dr Ayodeji Olarinoye (MON) has been enlisted by the organisers of the forthcoming XXII Commonwealth Games, otherwise known as Birmingham 2022, in the United Kingdom.

Olarinoye, a FIFA Doping Officer during the qualifiers for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, will be taking up a role as the Team Leader (Emergency Services) at the Coventry venue of the XXII Commonwealth games in the United Kingdom.

The Alumnus of the University of Ilorin had in the past served with panache at international championships and was the Team Doctor when Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets won the U-17 FIFA World Cup back-to-back in 2013 and 2015 respectively in the United Arab Emirates and Chile.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games’ organisers in a letter saying noted Olarinoye’s versatility: ‘your level of skills, experience and qualification earned you the role’

“I’m indeed grateful to the organisers and this is a great opportunity to give my very best by applying knowledge and expertise so that athletes, officials and spectators are kept safe during the Commonwealth Games,” Olarinoye noted.