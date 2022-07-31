From BUNMI OGUNYALE, Birmingham

Twenty-five years old, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal has won Nigeria her second gold medal in weightlifting at the end ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Lawal lifted 206kg to strike the gold ahead of England’s Jessica Gordon Brown (197kg) and Talu Darsigny of Canada (196kg).

Lawal made it second gold medals for Nigeria after Adijat Olarinoye won Nigeria her first medal in Birmingham.

Olarinoye lifted a total of 203kg to win the gold medal ahead of her Indian counterpart, Bindayareni who lifted 202kg to win the Silver medal in the 55kg category.

Umoafia Edidiong also took bronze on Sunday with an effort of 290kg (130kg+160kg).