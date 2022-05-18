By Monica Iheakam

Nigerian athletes and their contemporaries from other Commonwealth nations will enjoy free supply of condoms at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ahead of the Games billed for July 28 to August 8, the organisers have announced that around 100,000 condoms will be provided at Birmingham 2022’s Athlete Villages and medical facilities, as well as educational materials.

Condoms are normally provided at major multi-sport events, although they were not distributed at the Tokyo 2020 Athletes’ Village as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Over 5,000 athletes will compete at the Commonwealth Games in more than 15 different sports and more than 250 events.

Nigeria will make her 15th appearance at the Birmingham 2022 Games after finishing ninth on the overall medals table at the 2018 edition of the Games.

Recently, the Federal Government appointed ex-athlete and Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Ali as the coordinator of Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Team Nigeria will participate in nine sporting events that includes athletics, boxing, judo, par-athletics, para-powerlifting, para table tennis, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

