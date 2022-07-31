By BUNMI OGUNYALE, Birmingham

Nigeria’s Umoafia Edidiong on Sunday took bronze with an effort of 290kg (130kg+160kg) at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Edidiong finished third behind young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga who smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win as he added a second yellow metal to India’s tally.

The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men’s 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa’s Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).

The 19-year-old from Aizwal wrote the Games snatch (140kg) and overall lift (300kg) record in his name but not before an injury scare as twice he grimaced in pain during the clean and jerk attempts.

Jeremy opened up a huge 10kg gap with the nearest rival Edidiong Joseph Umoafia when he lifted 140kg in a successful second attempt. He had begun with 136kg.

Jeremy further targeted 143kg in his final attempt, but did not succeed.