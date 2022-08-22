The President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, NWF, Dr Abdul Ibrahim has expressed appreciation to the Federal Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Board Members of the federation as well as the athletes for their massive support before and during the just concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England.

The Nigeria Weightlifting team made up of 9 lifters comprising 7 females and 2 males, won a total 6 medals made up of two gold, one silver and three bronze.

The weightlifters put Nigeria’s quest to her best ever Commonwealth Games success after Adijat Olarinoye and Rafiatu Lawal won gold each in women’s 55kg and 59kg while Taiwo Liadi won silver in women’s 76kg categories.

The bronze medallists were; Mary Taiwo Osijo women’s 87kg; Islamiyat Yusuf, women’s 64kg

and Edidiong Umoafia, men’s 67kg categories

In an interview with the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation Media Crew , Dr Abdul Ibrahim expressed gratitude to God for His sustained mercy and thanked Nigerians for their massive support. “For sure, I am satisfied even though it was not what we set out to achieve. But we got more than 70% of what we wanted to achieve, so it is a good outcome,” the cheerful President started.

“The Federal Government through the Honourable Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, the board, the athletes and the entire team were very supportive.

“The minister is a very passionate sports lover and he is very kind. All of us in the sports world are privileged to have him at this point in time. For all the successes most of the federations achieved were attributed to his leadership style and he has done very well.“What we achieved in Birmingham was as a result of hard work, commitment and passion. We had three months camping and the lifters and their coaches sacrificed alot and I thank God Almighty for His mercy upon us. His grace sustained us and He granted us the glory we are celebrating today.”

The President noted that the board and the technical committee of the federation are keeping in touch with the lifters stressing that discussion is ongoing for the hosting of the National Open Championship this year.