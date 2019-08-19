Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan yesterday sent out warning signals to her 2019 All Africa Games rivals in the 100m hurdles as she made it to the Podium at the 2019 IAAF diamond league in Birmingham.

Amusan, with a season’s best of 12.49s, clocked a time of 12.71 seconds in the Women’s 100m hurdles to place third ahead of the start of the athletic events in the ongoing 12th AAG in Rabat, Morocco.

The 2018 Commonwealth games first ever Nigerian athlete to win gold in 100 meters hurdles, took victory ahead of Rio 2016 runner-up Nia Ali who came fourth while the reigning Olympic champion, Brianna Rollins-McNeal, was sixth.

USA’s Harrison Kendra came second with a time of 12.66s, while Danielle Williams of Jamaica placed first with a time of 12.46s.

Next on the agenda for Amusan is to defend her title at African Games in Rabat and hopefully stun the world in Doha.

Meanwhile , Africa’s queen of the tracks, Blessing Okagbare, failed to measure up to to her seasons’ best of 22.05s in the women’s 200m event.

Okagbare ran a 22.83s to place a distant 5th. The race was won by Miller-Uibo Shaunae in 22.24s while Asher-Smith Dina was second in 22.36s while Fraser-Pryce Shelly-Ann was third in 22.50s.