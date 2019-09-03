Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Residents of Birnin Kebbi, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest against incessant electricity outage from the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

Their protest, distrupted commercial and economic activities along major roads in Birnin Kebbi. Armed with leaves and placards, the protesters, comprising mostly of youths kept shouting, “Enough is enough; Our businesses are suffering” and “Bring back our light” as they marched along the streets in the state capital.

The protest kicked-off from the Old Birnin Kebbi area and later terminated at the main entrance of Government House where the protesters made their grievances known to representatives of the governor. From the Government House, they moved to the main office of KEDCO.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Muhammad Abdullahi , a tailor from Nasarawa area, said he was displeased with the epileptic power supply from KEDCO given the negative impact it had on their businesses.

‘’Yes we are protesting against Kaduna electricity company , power outage has now become regular even with what the Kebbi State Government is giving them to support supply,” said Abdullahi. We don’t have light and we don’t have water, our businesses are running down. We are tired of paying for the light that we did not consume,” he said.