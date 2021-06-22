From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Director General of the Fulani leaders in the state, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Gotomo has declared the total support of his kinsmen for the rescue mission of the abducted Birnin Yauri Federal Government College students by bandits.

Gotomo, told the Governor Bagudu that they represent all the fulanis across the 21 local Government Areas of Kebbi State and placed curses on any Fulani involving in bandits.

Their visit to Government House, Birnin Kebbi according to him, was in solidarity and support to Governor for his rapid and prompt response to the ongoing rescue operation of the Birnin Yauri School Children.

” We have all gathered here in solidarity with governor Bagudu and to announce our willingness to join the war to rescue the school children.

” We are against banditry in totality no matter who is involved, they are our enemies too. We are ready to support the security forces to crush them in the bush ‘, he said.

Gotomo dissociated themselves from the criminals while cursing any Fulani who aided or collaborated in any form of banditry across the country.

The bandits according to him were making life more unbearable and miserable to fulani pastoralists who have been victims of cattle rustling as well as farmers who could not go to their farms for fear of their dear lives.

He assured President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of their resolve to compliment the effort of security agencies in subduing the bandits in the field.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for an end to banditry and safe return of all abducted staff and children to their families.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by the Security Adviser, rtd. Major Garba Rabiu Kamba

commended the Groups in Kebbi for the show of solidarity and support in the face of attacks by bandits in some areas in the state.

The Governor described their visit as a morale booster as efforts were being intensified to rid the state of bandits and banditry.

He also thanked other groups who visited and showed support and commitment to end the scourge such as Hunters Association, Members of Vigilante groups and the Invisibles.

He reiterated his resolve to personally lead the way in the war against bandits who are making life unbearable for the people in Kebbi State.

Alhaji Attahiru Kaoje who is the State Chairman of the Fulani leaders in Kebbi while sympathising with the governor over the abduction of the children, equally declared support and solidarity with his effort and the security agents towards bringing and end to banditry.

.

On his part, the Secretary of the fulani leaders, Abubakar Bello Bandam Ardo, who spoke on behalf of Ardos ( Fulani Elders) assured the governor of their unrelenting cooperation to join and support the government towards rescuing the children.

He disclosed that the fulanis have since been holding special prayers for Allah to bless ongoing effort to rescue the school children.