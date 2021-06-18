From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Police Command has denied some media reports that the suspected bandits that kidnapped some students and staff of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri ,in Ngaski local government area of the state used patrol vehicle of the police.

The police also refuted that, 50 students of the College, were kidnapped by the bandits,stressed that, the number of the students could not be ascertained.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP, Nafi’u Abubakar, stated this in a statement made available to the newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

“The attention of the police has been drawn to the publication made by some media stations that the police vehicle was used in kidnapping about 50 students od FGC College, Birnin Yauri in Ngaski LGA.

“The command wishes to make it clear and set the record straight that yet to be ascertained number of students are still missing as the rescue operation is still ongoing.

“White Hilux Van with registration No. kBSJ 29 belonging to a High Court Judge with inscription of Kebbi State Judiciary hijacked by the bandits along Birnin Yauri road, was the one used in perpetrating such dastardly act and not the police vehicle as started by some media stations,” he said.

Abubakar expressed the command’s commitment to brief members of the press as events unfold.

“They should make sure they get their information from the rightful source before drawing a conclusion,” the PPRO said.