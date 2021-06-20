From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah representing Kebbi South, has called on the military to sustain its onslaught on bandits terrorizing many villages of Yauri and Zuru Emirates in southern part of Kebbi State.

The Senator, was reacting to recent rescue of five kidnapped students, two teachers among yet to be ascertained number of kidnapped students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, in an interview with journalists shortly after a stakeholders meeting on lingering security situation, in Zuru, Kebbi State.

He commended all the security agents and other local groups that took part in degrading the bandits that have been terrorizing Zuru/Yauri and the surrounding environment which also led to the rescue to the kidnapped students.

According to him, “I also commend the timely intervention of Federal Government and Governor if Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and all those who contributed in hunting down these criminal elements.

“I assure all security agents that the Zuru and Yauri community will coorporate fully and render all necessary support in the task of hunting down the bandits and other criminal elements in our society. Ours will be a determination to deal squarely with the disturbing security situation that we found ourselves. We thank all those who personally called to share our grief and tribulations.

“Once again we remain grateful to our security agents and local security for their gallantry and statesmanship,” Na’Allah added.

