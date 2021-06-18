From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has assured parents and guardians of the abducted students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state by bandits of their safety returns.

Bagudu, who stated this on Friday while he visited the school, few hours the suspected bandits stormed the school and killed one police officer, guarding the students, told the traumatized parents, that all the security agencies are doing their best to rescue them alive.

It could be recalled that, on Thursday at about 12 noon, the suspected bandits attacked the school, kidnapped five teachers, unspecified number of students and killed one police officer during a gun fire.

Governor Bagudu said, “today, we are visiting the FGC, Birnin Yauri where, yesterday a very tragic and brazen incident happened where bandits confronted policemen who were providing security to the school and overpowered them, and made away unfortunately with some of our children, some teachers and other employees of the school. ”

Bagudu, who revealed that two weeks ago the bandits were slighted around the area, described the incident as unfortunate.

“This is unfortunate incident because about two weeks ago, we heard that the bandits were sighted around this area and we consulted with each other, with the Federal Authorities who told us that the school had about two weeks to finish their National Entrance Examination.”

“In that consultation, we all agreed that if the security can be found and stationed in the school; may be we can better support the children before going home.

“The police Commissioner in the state, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, was gracious enough to find a big contingent from Special Anti- Terrorism Task Force and they were located to school yesterday.

” And when the incident happened there was nothing less than 20 of the force but unfortunately they were overpowered because, on different account we have received, showed that the bad elements came in hundreds,” he said.

Bagudu assured of his government commitment to do everything humanly possible to rescue the children.

He also commended security agents for their gallant effort, adding that the security agencies were all alerted and a lot of progress had been made to rescue the children.

” President Muhammad Buhari asked me to extend his sympathy to us, Yauri Emirate and the parents of children over the situation

“We are still calling for your understanding and cooperation to handle the situation and we pray that God bring this children back to us and bless them with us to continue seeking their education,” the governor prayed.”.

Saturday Sun gathered that, the Nigerian Anti Terrorism police team, vigilante and Nigerian Army are still pursuing the suspected bandits in the forest within Yauri, Zuru areas.

Also, Kebbi State Police Command has denied some media reports that the suspected bandits used the police patrol vehicle to whisk away the kidnapped students and their teachers

The police also refuted that, 50 students of the College, were kidnapped by the bandits,stressed that, the number of the students could not be ascertained till now.

Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) of the command, DSP, Nafi’u Abubakar, stated this in a statement made available to the newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

“The attention of the police has been drawn to the publication made by some media stations that the police vehicle was used in kidnapping about 50 students of FGC College, Birnin Yauri in Ngaski LGA.

“The command wishes to make it clear and set the record straight that yet to be ascertained number of students are still missing as the rescue operation is still ongoing.

“White Hilux Van with registration No. kBSJ 29 belonging to a High Court Judge with inscription of Kebbi State Judiciary hijacked by the bandits along Birnin Yauri road, was the one used in perpetrating such dastardly act and not the police vehicle as started by some media stations,” he said.

Abubakar expressed the command’s commitment to brief members of the press as events unfold.

“They should make sure they get their information from the rightful source before drawing a conclusion,” the PPRO said.