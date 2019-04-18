Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), has disclosed that the Service has effected the arrest of about 60 persons apprehended with illegal tax receipts, also operating illegal check points in the state between October, 2018 and March, 2019.

Executive Chairman of the Service, Terzungwe Atser disclosed this on Thursday during series of meetings held with traditional rulers, youths and leaders of communities where these road blocks are mounted in some parts of the state.

He explained further that out of the number, 48 have been charged to court, four still in police custody, while eight cases were still pending.

Atser, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Dennis Imernyi posited that the clampdown on operators of illegal taxation and check points is part of measures to check multiple taxation in the state.

The BIRS boss who explained that the exercise would be sustained until all operators of illegal checkpoints are chased out of business in the state.

The BIRS Executive Chairman while lamenting that illegal taxation and check points have posed a serious challenge to revenue collection in the state warned that anyone caught mounting illegal road blocks and collecting tolls would be likened to an armed robber and summarily dealt with in accordance with the law.

At a meeting with Ter Gwer, Chief Dominic Akpe at his palace in Aliade, Atser stated the criminal activities of these illegal tax operators have so far given the state a very bad name as the only state where such activities are rampant.