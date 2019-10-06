Mr Lucky Adimike, a day like this offers us the opportunity to celebrate and thank God for the gift of your life, which has affected and has continued to affect many lives positively. Your godliness and uncommon generosity, kind-hearted philanthropy, industrious entrepreneurship, sincerity and absolute commitment to the common good and faith-filled devotion to the Church and family are some of the qualities that characterize your unique personality. May God take all the glory for all you have achieved within these years and give many more glorious and grace-filled years ahead, amen. With prayers, I wish you the very best of birthday and thanksgiving to God. Proudly, may I say Happy Birthday my brother Lucky (Sunday 6th October).

• Fr George Adimike writes from Rome