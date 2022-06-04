Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, now the Presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Presidential Election aptly described Senator Ehijie Edobor- Uzamere as ‘a friend who has stuck closer than a brother’, and that’s true. I don’t know anyone who has encountered Senator Uzamere without having something nice and impressive to say about him.

In a moving tribute on his birthday, Obv Igbo described him as ‘a rare gift to humanity and a blessing to his generation’. Not many people would be described in such kind words and not many people we encounter leave us with a pleasant taste.

As humans, we pray that in life’s journeys, we tread some paths with honest men, men whose words are their bond. Men who are dependable and reliable. Men who will keep to their words no matter the circumstances. Such men are rare and if you are lucky to find them, hold on to them and don’t lose them because they are hard to find.

We also pray for men who would gladly lend their shoulders for others to lean on. Men who will help you grow and achieve your dreams. Men who would stand by avowed friendship unto the point of persecution. Men who will not give up on you because you have become a burden unto them.

We pray to walk with men who will give an arm and a leg, so that others may live. Men who could give their last kobo and leave you with the impression there’s so much left. The Lord loves such men and makes sure they never lack.

We pray to meet men who are kind, friendly and likable. Men who though are strong willed, lifted up by God to be influential and powerful, yet are covered in humility and gentleness.

Distinguished Senator Ehijie Edobor-Uzamere is one in a million men that truly embodies gentleness, wisdom, kindness. humility, loyalty and honesty. I had a chance meeting with him and we instantly struck a bond of friendship, and he’s been like a mentor, a brother and uncle.

Born in 1955 to the family of Jeu in Edo State, this wonderful piece of God’s creation clocked 67 years on the 1stof June, 2022. He is the fourth son and sixth child. He was the first child to be delivered in a formal medical centre – the Oronsaye Maternity, Igun Street, Benin City. The parents were highly elated at his birth that they named him Ehijie. Today that baby boy that brought so much joy to the family is a knight of the Anglican Church, was a Senator of the Federal Republic Nigeria, an accomplished scholar and kingmaker. His 67th birthday is a milestone worthy of celebration .

My Most Distinguished Senator and leader, you deserve every applause that you get. I am delighted to join the host of God’s angels, your families – biological and church, friends, peers, political associates and well-wishers to thank the Lord for his goodness, grace and mercy in granting you another year. Your new year shall be healthy, fruitful, fulfilling, prosperous, glorious and safe. The Lord who lifted you is not done with you. He will use you and other well-meaning Nigerians to finally lift your friend and brother Waziri Adamawa to be elected as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. When this is done, your labour shall not be in vain. Your work shall be rewarded and as the peace maker that you are, you will contribute in the unification of this broken nation and restore peace and security across the nation.

May the Lord who blessed you in all aspect of life continue to make you a blessing to others. I wish you a happy 67th birthday and God’s continued presence in your life. As you increase in age, so shall your knowledge, wisdom, prosperity increase. You shall see your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and they shall surround your table

Being an accomplished politician, Uzamere was elected to the Senate for Edo South in April 2007 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). As a senator he was vibrant and active. Due to the wealth of his experience and diverse knowledge, he was appointed to committees on Security & Intelligence, Local and Foreign Debts, Land Transport, Housing, Downstream Petroleum and Culture & Tourism.

In May 2008, he was named as a member of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Constitution Review (JCCR). He was a member of a joint Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Housing, which investigated the administration of the FCT between 1999 and 2007, issuing a highly critical report in July 2008.

His political journey suffered a near set-back in June 2008 when the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal held that there had been irregularities in the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2007 general elections. In annulling the election of Uzamere, the court directed INEC to conduct a fresh Senate election in Edo South within 90 days. Upon Appeal, Senator Uzamere through his lawyers successfully argued that there were no irregularities and that the tribunal erred. In dismissing the ruling of the tribunal, the Appeal Court in a unanimous judgement ruled that Uzamere was validly elected.

Following the crisis that enveloped Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2008 Senator Uzamere and two others, namely Yisa Braimah and Odion Ugbesia – were assigned to reconcile the different party factions that emerged during the 18 months governorship of Oserheimen Osunbor in the state. Uzamere argued that since Edo State now had an Action Congress government, PDP supporters should not expect patronage from the new government. He advised the party members to accept the reality of now being an opposition party.

In a mid-term assessment of the performance of Senators conducted by This Day newspaper, the paper noted that Uzamere had sponsored the Nigerian Communication Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2009 and the Nigerian Institute of Cost Management Bill 2008.

Being a forward thinker and lover of democracy, in June 2009, Uzamere spoke in favour of reform of the INEC to reduce delays in finalizing electoral results. As chancellor of the University of Benin he pushed for stable academic session and conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning. He encouraged peaceful resolutions of staff union associations to avoid incessant strikes which disrupt teaching and learning.

In September 2009, as head of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, besides supporting the move to audit debts owed by the Federal government to local contractors, which apparently included many “ghosts” debts, Uzamere also called for quick settlement of verified outstanding amounts once the audit is completed.

In November 2009, Uzamere gave a talk during the opening of a Nigerian arts exhibition in Stockholm on The Benin Civilization and Its Impacts on Contemporary Nigerian Politics.

Uzamere ran successfully for re-election in the April 2011 elections for the Edo South Senatorial District. He defeated former senator Daisy Danjuma by 135,346 votes to 70,725.

Your days ahead shall be full of God’s blessings . Once again I wish you the happiest birthday.

