“He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord” is hardly remembered as scriptural rather conceived as a mantra borne out of mores when a blessed man is bestowed an Angel in human form as wife. This narratives fit a young, ravishingly handsome, charismatic and successful business tycoon with the name Ifeanyi Jeffrey (AnyiEgo), whose success is deeply rooted in Ocean Growth Homes, Lekki, and several other diverse investments but his unprecedented philanthropic strides are indelibly engraved in the hearts of many. Thus the fame that ensues from his charity far downplays his entrepreneurial shrewdness.

Nevertheless, we cannot take his business astuteness from him, as is his philanthropy.

“Philanthropy,” does that word make you picture some American captain of industry like Bill Gates dolling out bits of his fortune? Well, here is one of ours, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Ifeanyi’s bunch of heartfelt generosity will give you a keen perspective without crossing the seas. AnyiEgo’s foundation is to Nigeria what the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is to America (the world).

In this month of your birthday(s), on these days therein, this planet was smiled upon by the Lord. Knowing fully that the earth does not cry not because the sun lays off to shine, not because the moon ceases to illuminate nor because the stars cease to ornament the world but for the insensate, cannibalistic and inhumane ways of the world. Thus the Supreme Being blessed the earth with these Cancerians. Where the man, wife and daughter came with crabs as their zodiac sign, ruled by Venus, a sign that truly reveres the virtues and values of family, carrying their homes at their back as do crabs, so peace, love and harmony dwell forever in the abode of the AnyiEgos.

So, the birthdays (Mr. Ifeanyi and Princess Diamond Ifeanyi: July 5; Mrs. Ifeanyi, July 12) bring us to say:

What a blessed family of Cancerians !

With Dad and Mom bearing a living Diamond

Not just as a mere Jewel but a descendant

Oh! Dad, Mom and Diamond are Cancerians

As the rarest thing to find isn’t a gem but a golden heart

That shines brightly in a philanthropic realm

Forever shredding poverty apart

Success is rapidly achieved when spousal goals align

For a blessed man is he with wife as Catalyst

As one hinders not the other, this is Divine

Wife as Catalyst, AnyiEgo Empire became an easy feat.

The AnyiEgos believe in the words of Warren Buffet that, “If you’re in the luckiest 1% of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99%.”

This birthed the idea of AnyiEgo Foundation. Established in 2011 by Mr. and Mrs. Ifeanyi Jeffery, a non-profit organisation driven by the founders’ passion to effect positive change in society and reach out to the less priviledged as far as they can go. With the core area of focus covering poverty alleviation, widow empowerment, student scholarship and empowerment of the girl child.

A man’s philanthropic passion is enhanced by his wife’s compassion. Mrs. Ifeanyi’s compassion is second to none, as she drives the wheel of the AnyiEgo Foundation. It is not an exaggeration to say: “A wife of noble character like Mrs. Ifeanyi Jeffrey, who can find? She is far more precious than jewels. The heart of her husband trusts in her and he will no lack or gain. She does him good and not harm, all the days of her life. She seeks wool and flax and works with willing hands. Oh! She’s like the ship of merchants, She perceives that her merchandise is profitable, She opens her hand to the poor and reaches out her hands to the needy, She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.”

These lines must sound familiar to those with deep biblical knowledge, this is Proverbs 31:10-26, referring to Mrs. Ifeanyi and the whole world can attest the the manifestation of God’s words in the beautiful household of the AnyiEgos.Indeed, Blessed is he who finds a wife like Mrs. Ifeanyi Jeffrey.

On this day of your birth, I wish you could keep on being a woman of virtue every other woman aspires to be and every man dreams to have as spouse.

I wish you could not recede in being a good, responsive, responsible and charitable wife and also the mother of all as you are dubbed at AnyiEgo Foundation.

Above all, I wish you long life replete of accomplishments and unprecedented success. Happy birthday to Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Ifeanyi and, more specifically, happy birthday to Princeess Diamond Ifeanyi (AnyiEgos).