From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The people of Biseni Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area have commended the National Association of Seadogs for its medical outreach to the people Kingdom,

The Ox- Bow Marino ( Bayelsa) and Magna Carta( Herfordshire- United Kingdom) Decks as part of the Weekend of Service to Humanity to mark the 70th anniversary of the organisation carried out the medical outreach over the weekend to cater for the post flood medical needs of the Kingdom.

Biseni Kingdom was one the worst hit areas during the 2022 flooding with the entire Kingdom submerged by flooding.

Speaking on behalf of the Kingdom, the Ibedaowei of Biseni Kingdom, King David Oboma commended the NAS/PC for carrying out the medical outreach as part of the recovery of the people still traumatised by the flooding experience.

He called for the extension of same to other communities so as to ensure that many of the people who are indigent and cannot afford medical services in hospitals are given a chance to have medical attention.

The monarch called on other spirited individuals, cooperate organizations to emulate the National Association of Seadogs in serving humanity.

Speaking, Capoon of Oxbow Marino Deck, Mr Ebi Ayerite, said the two decks decided to carry out the medical outreach as part of services to humanity in marking the platinum jubilee of the organisation and ameliorate the condition of the people of the Kingdom after the 2022 flooding.

According to Mr Ayerite, the organisation had carry out similar medical missions to indigent people in communities across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He admonished beneficiaries of the free medical outreach to make good use of the drugs to enhance their wellbeing.