Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed deep sadness over the death of Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala, the Most Reverend Peter Adoboh.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase described the demise of Bishop Adoboh as painful, not only to the Catholic Church but to Benue State at large.

He described the late Bishop Adoboh as a true servant of God who stood for peace and worked tirelessly to win souls for Jesus Christ.

“The Governor recalls the pivotal role Bishop Adoboh played towards the success of the State Government’s amnesty programme which led to the recovery of thousands of weapons and hundreds of youths embracing the initiative, among several other efforts the Bishop made to ensure the restoration of peace and security to Sankera area of the state in particular.

“Governor Ortom sympathizes with the Adoboh family, Katsina-Ala Catholic Diocese and the entire Christian community in Benue State. He prays for the repose of the soul of the Bishop,” the statement concluded.