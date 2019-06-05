Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Bishop of Ilorin Diocese, Rev. Adegboyega Olawoore has called on the Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to map out strategy in securing his people given the security challenges in the country.

Olawoore who made this plea at the sidelines of this year World Communication Day at Saint Joseph Catholic Cathedral, said : “security of life ought to take place from the Federal Government, people are being killed on daily basis. The governor, who is the chief security officer of the state should map out strategy in securing his own people, even if the Federal Government fails to act”.

The cleric also called on the new government of the state to fulfill its electoral promises:

“What I will ask from new government is for them to not just sing ‘O toge,’ but to make it a reality, they should be sincere to their electoral promises. We want to see the difference because they said no good road for people to pass, now we want to see that good road, we don’t want to hear excuses.” He added that the present administration should not attribute excuses to the previous administration, “they should provide those things that the people are complaining of and that start from security of life.”