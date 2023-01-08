From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Revd Wilfred Anagbe, has ordained 12 young men for service as deacons.

Speaking during the ordination, Bishop Anagbe cautioned the clergy in the diocese to resist the temptation to become “hirelings” but instead they must act as true shepherds as they were ordained by Christ.

Speaking on the sanctity of priestly vocation at the Chapel of Divine Mercy Minor Seminary, the venue for the ordination, Bishop Anagbe noted that anyone elevated by God as a clergyman either as a deacon, priest or bishop must, in humility, serve in obedience to Christ wherever he is assigned and not appropriate to himself the glory of his ordination.

Quoting John 10:11-12, (“I am the good shepherd, who is willing to die for the sheep. When the hired man, who is not a shepherd and does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming, he leaves the sheep and runs away; so the wolf snatches the sheep and scatters them”), Anagbe cautioned the deacons and priests that though they are in serving the people, they cannot abandon being ordained ministers of the Word and men of prayer and go after the affairs of the world.

He further noted that according to Act 6:2, “It is not right for us to neglect the preaching of God’s word in order to serve tables.”

The Bishop urged the clergy to make conscious efforts to be faithful explaining that the vows to obedience, chastity and poverty are not mere empty commitments.

“And since they are made by young people in their conscious volition, any flagrant violation of one’s vows to God cannot go unpunished.”

According to him, “Before the ordination, the candidates had to sign an indemnity form witnessed by a member of the family that they had become the property of the Church and must live their lives in conformity with the laws of the diocese and the universal Church.

He thanked the parents and formators of the candidates for the sacrifice they made in helping them in the quest to respond to God’s call, and prayed that more candidates be supported, because “the harvest is plentiful but the labourers are few.”

The ordained candidates include Revd Akpaki Samuel Ushahemba from St Francis Xavier Parish, Agagbe, Revd Alom Godwin Terhemba from St Martin Quasi-Parish, Abenga, Revd Bigila Matthew Ushahemba, VC from St Joseph Rectory, Iyon, Revd Dajoh Alfred Avalumun, VC from St Peter Quasi-Parish, Ullam, Revd Ilim Innocent Saa-Aondo from St Francis Quasi-Parish, Daudu, Revd Orya Cosmas Terver from St Ignatius Quasi-Parish, Mabalom.

Others are Revd Tarbo Raphael Doolumun, VC from St Agatha Parish, Wajir, Revd Tseva Augustine Aondoakaa, VC from St Paul Parish, Kyado, Revd Uhee Maxwell Fazungwen from St James Quasi-Parish, Naka, Revd Ukuma Jonathan Angbianbee from St Michael Quasi-Parish, Yogbo, Revd Unande Bernard Aondoaver from St Athanasius Parish, Gbajimba, all in Benue state and Revd Husseini Gabriel Ojonugwa, VC from Holy Spirit Parish, Imane, Kogi state.

They were from Makurdi Diocese and Via Christi Society. Our correspondent reports that a mammoth including family and friends attended the occasion with great excitement as they all thronged the altar in thanksgiving in endless processions.