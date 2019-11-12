Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, (Anglican Communion) Rev. Olusola Odedeji, has advised the country’s leaders to provide compassionate and service-oriented leadership for rapid development.

Odedeji gave the advice on Monday at the launch of the 20th Anniversary Compendium and Diocesan Award at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja.

According to him, the soul of good governance is effective leadership which, no doubt is an off shoot of a good educational system.

“It is sad to note that the doors to productivity through education have been attacked, thus poverty of the mind and insecurity have found a place in the governing system of our country.

“The agricultural and transport structures are equally on the brink of collapse.

“Prosperity, security and good governance beget growth, thus making the populace more productive,’’ he said.

The cleric urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his office to improve the security of Nigerians, their lives and the overall wellbeing of people.

“The imperative of good governance is for a secured and prosperous nation, giving the emergence of a new phase of governance in our country, Nigerians yearn for fruits of good governance for all the citizens.

“Nigeria is our country, we do not have any other; the country basically cries for justice which is anchored on the dignity of human person.

“Nigeria yearns for an improved educational structure, it is derailed by poverty and insecurity,” he said.

The compendium, which was written by different people, highlighted the journey of the church since inception as it rose from an Archdeaconry to a Cathedral.

Vining Memorial Cathedral has, in recent times, undergone a tremendous surgical operation to meet its new status, such that it now stands out as an architectural wonder in Ikeja.

The diocese was inaugurated on Nov. 20, 1999. The first bishop was the Rt Rev. Peter Awelewa Adebiyi, who served as Bishop from creation of the diocese in 2000 until 2013.

It was a good home coming for the Ven. James Olusola Odedeji when he was posted to the Cathedral as its then Dean in July 2010.

He had earlier served as a curate in the church from 1997 to 2003.

Odedeji placed great emphasis on spiritual growth, a silent worker who relentlessly ensured that the church continued to build up on their spiritual lives through bible study, prayer meetings, revivals and other evangelical programmes.

He was born 45 years ago to the family of late Ven. David Ademola Odedeji, in Eko-Ajala, Ikirun in Osun.

Odedeji was made a Deacon in June 1993 and was ordained a Priest in June 1994.