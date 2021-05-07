From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, has accused followers of Fr. Ejike Mbaka of committing a heinous act against the central place of worship and the sanctity of the church.

Reacting to Wednesday’s invasion of the church by thousands of protesters who attacked both the Bishop’s Court and the Holy Ghost Cathedral over the sudden disappearance of Fr. Mbaka, the Bishop declared a seven-day fast within the diocese.

The Bishop who spoke in a letter to all chaplaincies, parishes and religious houses within the diocese said: “On 5 May 2021, the followers of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria violently broke into the diocesan cathedral Church and desecrated the holy altar of sacrifice. Over and above this, they brutally vandalised the diocesan bishop’s residence, the cathedral parish house and the secretariat building complex.

“Therefore, I hereby declare and call for a one week union of prayer in reparation and atonement for this heinous act against our central place of worship and the sanctity of the Church. The prayer begins from Friday, 7 May to Friday, 14, May 2021. Every parish, chaplaincy and religious community in the diocese is obliged to participate in this holy activity.

“In addition to the traditional May devotion prayers the following prayers are to be offered for this purpose: 5 decades of the Holy Rosary, Act of Reparation to the Most Blessed Sacrament (attached to this letter) and Psalms 51 and 23.

“I enjoin you to remain sober and keep the diocese in prayer. With divine assistance and grace, we shall overcome this challenging moment. May Our Lady, the Queen of May intercede for us. Amen. United with you in prayer, I remain, sincerely yours in Christ.”