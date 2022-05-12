This is going to be another moment of spiritual encounter, revival, supernatural assistance and mind blowing testimonies for every participant.

In this unstable and perilous times, we all need the supernatural intervention of the God of all grace for total transformation of our lives.

The need to develop unwavering faith on God has become imperative. “Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God”.

The facilitator and convener of this great gathering Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor is the Founder and the General Overseer of Glorious Life Gospel Center (GLGC), has been preaching the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ for over forty years. This year 2022 marks the 19th year of Glory Summit and promises an avalanche of God’s supernatural outpouring of unlimited blessings.

In the past, Souls have been saved, revived and transformed and blessed through this Annual Program titled “Glory Summit” with Mind-blowing testimonies from around the world.

Testimonies of the fruit of the womb, Healing, Deliverance, amazing breakthroughs and lots miracles. All to the Glory of God, to the amazement of the people and to the shame of the devil.

Many are waiting as this year’s Glory Summit 2022, to kick off in May 22rd – 29th 2022, 5:00 pm Daily.

School of Ministry is billed from Monday 23rd – Friday 27th, 9am, which promises to be the best of its kind.

This year Glory Summit 2022 is theme “The Extra Ordinary You” to commence at Alex Onyeador close, off Ikot -Ekpene road, River Layout, Aba, Abia state.

The guest Preachers include, Africans Foremost Evangelist,

Dr. Uma Ukpai, Bishop Abraham Chibundu,

Dr Olumide Emmanuel,

Dr Ilechukwu Cosmos,

Dr. Ogboso Ejindu, Rev Bright Peters, Pst Jerry Eze, Dr. Femi Odubonojo,

Rev. Uche Ume, among other speakers.

According to the hosts, Bishop & Rev (Mrs) Goddy Okafor, great encounter awaits everyone.