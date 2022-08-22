From Fred Itua, Abuja

Policemen attached to the Federal Capital Territory Police Command at Deidei Building Material Market New Site, at the weekend, rescued one self-acclaimed Bishop Hilary C. Okafoh of Madalla, Niger State, from mob action.

The ‘Bishop’ was spotted on Saturday by traders and was almost lynched, but the police acted in time to rescue and escort him out of Dei Dei International Building Materials Market, Abuja.

It was gathered that the mob descended on him over his alleged involvement in the impersonation of bishops during Senator Shettima’s unveiling last month.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident and disclosed that a crowd of jesters followed Reverend Hilary C. Okafoh, trying to take pictures of him while they passed humiliating comments at him.

She said: “Not knowing how far this will go, and to preserve his fundamental human rights, the police swung into action and saved him from further embarrassment.”

She noted that the FCT Commissioner of Police has cautioned anyone who would desire to violate the rights of others while hiding behind a social or political facade to drop the notion or face the appropriate legal repercussions.