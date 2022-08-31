From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Catholic bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Revd Paulinus Ezeokafor, has congratulated His Eminence, Peter Cardinal Okpaleke, on his creation as cardinal by Pope Francis.

Okpaleke, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia (CADEK), was created Cardinal on the 27th day of August this year in Rome, Italy alongside others selected from other parts of the world.

Bishop Okafor, in a statement from his media office, described Cardinal Okpaleke as a shining light not only to the Church in Nigeria but also to the Universal Church.

“I am highly delighted. I am happy for Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpaleke, on the occasion of his creation as a new cardinal, by His Holiness, Pope Francis, at a Consistory in Rome, Italy.

“On behalf of the entire Priests, Religious and laity of Catholic Diocese of Awka, I say big congratulations to the newest Cardinal. We will continue to pray for him.

“We are happy for the newly created Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpaleke after he received the red hat from Pope Francis in Rome on August 27, 2022. It calls for constant prayers,” Bishop Ezeokafor said.