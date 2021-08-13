In today’s world, the average Christian is bamboozled, bombarded and influenced by many things. The power of influence has made many Christians to fall by the wayside.

The need to follow biblical principles has become more imperative today as Christians are in a world where the lines between good and bad is blurred.

In times like these, the need to pray without ceasing should be the watch word. Having this in view, Bishop Feyi Daniels, presiding pastor in charge of iREIGN, a teaching ministry that is graced with the supernatural and prophetic, detecting problems and proffering solutions, is set to visit the FCT, Abuja, and its environs to minister a turnaround to the people in all ramifications.

Bishop Daniels, renowned for his accurate prophecy and spiritual guidance, is set to kick off a powerpacked Supernatural Life programme, from Saturday, August 14, 2021, at First Forty Hotel, Banex Junction, Wuse 2, Abuja.

He is known to be a teacher of God’s word and a prophet accompanied by the supernatural.

He speaks to people by revealing God’s heart about specific areas of their lives. He has given many National and International prophecies that has come to pass.

Bishop Feyi holds monthly Supernatural Life meeting in Abuja at First Forty Hotel, Banex Junction Wuse 2, Abuja. This month this meeting is happening on the 14th of August at 10am.

The programme would be having great men of God whom the Lord has used as vessel to project His Grace to mankind and Anointed worship ministers will be presence to lead everyone to an atmosphere of praise and worship. As the praises goes up, the blessings of God will come down to release miracles, breakthrough, signs for & wonder, etc.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.