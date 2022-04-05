Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was at Agbudu, Udi Local Government Area, on Sunday, to flag off a commercial industrial kitchen project being constructed by an illustrious son of the community, Mr. Emeka Eneh, to provide and supply fresh and healthy local foods to different outlets in the state for average Nigerians at affordable prices.

The event commenced with a Mass at St. Alfred’s Catholic Church, Agbudu, which was celebrated by Bishop Callistus Onaga of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, and attended by Gov. Ugwuanyi.

In his sermon, Bishop Onaga described the business venture, “Come Chop Restaurants”, as “Mama-put redefined” and a rare tasty food factory that will empower up to 1000 youths, in its little way of making idle hands busy.

The bishop thanked Ugwuanyi for his presence at the event, in spite of his busy schedule, to support and encourage the company to grow.

He added that the governor’s gesture was in keeping with his administration’s commitment to job creation and youth empowerment as well as peace and good governance.

Bishop Onaga disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi is exceptional in creating job and empowering the young ones in the state, stressing that his administration’s engagement of 1,000 youths under the Enugu Clean Team Project, and a set of Cadets of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA) as well as numerous ICT and SMEs innovative programmes are eloquent testimonies to the governor’s commitment to the wellbeing of the youth.

He said: “One of us, Emeka Emmanuel Eneh who is sitting down here (Church) is flagging off a rare factory. He is setting up a factory that we don’t see often with its headquarters here in Agbudu, not in Enugu.”

“He has a house in Enugu. He has a compound in Enugu but he decided to come down to this village to flag it off. “This young man said he has an idea; that he wants to start something – a place where someone can buy food very cheap. You can call it upgraded Mama-put, fresh food. That is why I said it is rare. After cooking the food in Agbudu, it will be transported to Local Government Areas.”