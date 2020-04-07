Archbishop–designate of Illumination Assembly, God First Ministry International, Isaac Idahosa, has donated food stuffs and hand sanitisers to support low income families and others that are mostly hit by the 14-days lockdown of Lagos State.

The bishop, who was accompanied by Chico Ejiro, Keppy Ekpeyoung Bassey and other church members encouraged the public to obey the stay-at-home order as it was in the benefit of all.

Materials distributed included bags of rice, beverages and provisions, and money.

Bishop Idahosa also told church members to halt the payment of church offerings, instructing them to manage themselves following the restrictions of movement in states to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said it was the time to survive as the virus was taking a toll on citizens of the country and the world. The cleric urged church members to spend their offerings on themselves to keep body and soul together while the lockdown continues in Lagos state.

He said he decided to make provisions for members of his church in the face of the biting situation caused by coronavirus.