From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Bishop of Diocece of Amichi Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Ephraim Ikeakor has described the level of insecurity and other criminalities in Nigeria as enough to place the country next to Afghanistan in Central Asia.

Bishop Ikeakor in a press conference, weekend, to announce the second session of the fifth Synod of the Diocese at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Umudim, Amichi said Nigeria is already at the verge of a failed State.

He said that naira has failed, education system in shambles, health sector devastated and the political system not promising.

The Bishop lamented that despite rising cases of security challenges currently ravaging the country, especially in the South East, politicians had been busy strategizing for the next elections while people were being killed every day.

“Our health system is in a sorry state. There are no more laboratories to teach physical science students practicals at higher institutions, no well equipped government hospitals, political leaders travel overseas for medical tourism. Politicians have destroyed the nation.

“Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike but the politicians are only interested in the next election. I think the only remedy is when the youth and other members of society decide to vote into power credible leaders.

“ASUU is part of the nation’s problem because their members conduct elections that bring those political leaders into office. Those Professors are used to conduct elections. Why can’t they say no from being used in future elections, ” the Bishop queried.

For the Synod coming up in June with the theme: “Strangers and Pilgrims In The World: Our Christian Status , Bishop Ikeakor said many distinguished personalities especially Archbishops, Bishops, the laity, people from government quarters and the business world would grace the event.

The Bishop said that the Diocese had made significant progress in health, infrastructure, education, agriculture and social welfare.

“Our seminary was established in 2021. It was a multi-million naira project aimed at having a standard institution. One of the greatest challenges we had was that we did not have a befitting chapel for the seminary. Within last and this year, we have succeeded in building a standard and state-of-the-art chapel for that seminary.

“Within this period we started our College of Nursing Science and after accreditation we went for School of Midwifery with massive administrative and lecture halls. We started it and to the glory of God we have completed and fully equipped it with a high commendation with an accreditation team, “the Bishop recounted.

He said there had been a medical mission which was organized at the Diocesan hospital where1,916 patients with various ailments were attended to. He said these included those who had eye problems that received surgery at the mission hospital now elevated with modern equipment and a theatre that could take care of any manner of eye surgery.

The Bishop also said the Diocese had set up an Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre that had a high standard and registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

He equally mentioned the mission’s water factory which he said was powering so high.

