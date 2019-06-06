Gyang Bere, Jos

The Catholic Arch Bishop of Jos, Bishop Ignatius Kaigama has urged Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong to be conscious of divisive factors that breed mistrust, hatred and insecurity as he commenced the Journey for his second tenure in office.

He challenged Lalong to be proactive and sustained honest efforts towards tackling the socio-economic challenges and insecurity in the state.

Kaigama disclosed this yesterday when he led senior priest, representatives of women and children of the churto pray for Lalong after his swearing-in for second tenure.

In a statement issued by Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs, Solomon John Gujor quoted Kaigama saying, “we were in Governor Lalong’s office to pray for him in compliance with scriptural injunctions that they should pray for leaders since all authorities comes from God.

“You should be guided against divisive factors that breed mistrust, hatred, violence, insecurity, polarization and tension as you strives to deliver on your electoral mandate.” Responding, Lalong expressed joy and happiness for the prayers to usher in his second term in office.