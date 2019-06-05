Gyang Bere, Jos

The Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Dr Ignatius Kaigama, has urged Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, to be conscious of divisive factors that breed mistrust, hatred and insecurity as he commences his second tenure in office.

He challenged Lalong to be proactive and sustained honest efforts towards tackling the socio-economic challenges and insecurity in the state.

Bishop Kaigama disclosed this on Wednesday when he led senior priest, representatives of women and children and the laity of the Archdiocese of Jos to pray for Lalong after his swearing-in for second tenure.

In a statement, Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs, Solomon John Gujor quoted Bishop Kaigama saying, “we were in Governor Lalong’s office to pray for him in compliance with scriptural injunctions that they should pray for leaders since all authorities come from God.

“You should be guided against divisive factors that breed mistrust, hatred, violence, insecurity, polarisation and tension as you strive to deliver on your electoral mandate.”

Responding, Governor Lalong expressed joy and happiness for the prayers to usher in his second term in office which was conducted by His Grace, Archbishop Kaigama.

Lalong equally called on the religious leaders and citizens as well to always uphold the government in prayers at all times for God’s divine guidance as he steers the ship of Plateau State to the next level.