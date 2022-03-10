From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam said the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Kaigama will lead the 2021 main/2022 Easter pilgrimage to Israel, Rome, Greece and Jordan as spiritual Father.

The NCPC Boss made this known while addressing the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria in their first plenary in Abuja said everything plan has been put in place for the pilgrimage.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Rev. Pam in a statement signed by Kande Ibrahim from the NCPC Media and Public Relations Unit appreciated the Catholic Church worldwide for their services to God and humanity in making sure the Christian Holy Sites in the world are preserved.

He applauded the Catholic Church for putting time and resources in preservation and building cathedrals and maintenance of its facilities to make sure history is preserved.

He said, “in my One year Eight months in office I must commend the leadership of the Catholic Church worldwide for making sure most Christian Holy sites in the world are well kept and preserved.”

Rev. Pam praised the preservation of the Church in Antioch in Turkey and Mount Nebo in Jordan, saying “I was in Turkey in Antioch were Christians were first called Christians and Tarsus the house of Paul and also Mount Nebo in Jordan all these were well preserved by the Catholic Church.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He showed deep appreciation to the Catholic Church for its tremendous efforts in wisdom and obedience to the Law of the land while he also intimated them that NCPC is the only agency saddled with the responsibility of regulating pilgrimage in Nigeria.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He noted that pilgrimage came as a result of the wisdom of the Catholic Church in Nigeria who were able to put a document alongside other stakeholders to establish the NCPC Act which empowers it to regulate and give the approval of Visa to intending Pilgrims through the then Ambassador of Italy.

The NCPC boss told the Bishops of the role of NCPC in coordinating Christian Pilgrimage regardless of denominations.

He explained that he had a meeting with the Ambassador of Italy to Nigeria and informed him that all COVID-19 travel restrictions has been lifted.

He stressed that the Ambassador also made it clear that no Pilgrim will go to Rome except through the regulating body of the NCPC.

Rev. Pam said since the restrictions to Rome has been lifted NCPC will commence in full its Pilgrimage to Rome, Israel, Jordan and to Israel-Rome accordingly. He Furthermore briefed them of the travel cost implications and requirements.