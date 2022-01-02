Bishop Kalu Okoro Kalu, founder, Redemption Church of God International, Surulere, Lagos has added another feather to his cap, as he was recently honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award.

The honour came during a weeklong youth convention organized by a group, Nigerian Order Merit and Achievements Awards, led by Sylvester Okpela.

The event, which started with convention lecture, also witnessed powerful sermons, miracles, deliverance, sharing of food items, and award presentation to the bishop for his selfless service to God and humanity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Joined by his doctor wife, Nkechi, Bishop Okoro Kalu was full of gratitude for the award and honour done to him. He prayed for the progress of the country and the world at large, while also promising to do more in his callings.