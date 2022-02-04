Founder, Redemption Church of God International, Bishop (Prof.) Kalu Okoro Kalu, has added another year to his years of glorious fulfillment.

He turned 62 recently and rolled out the drums in celebration. The birthday ceremony, which took place at the headquarters of his church located at Western Avenue, opposite Abati Barracks, Surulere, Lagos, was an epic event.

Filled with funfair, the occasion witnessed melodious praise songs, prayer session, cutting of cake, presentation of gifts by church members, and award from the CEO, Visionaire Media, Wisdom Ezekulie, among others.

Speaking at the event, Bishop Kalu, who was visibly excited, said he feels fulfilled adding another year while spreading the gospel across the globe. “I feel fulfilled taking God’s work to all parts of the world and leaving a remarkable legacy,” he said.