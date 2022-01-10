From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah has described the news of his invitation by the Department of State Service (DSS) as untrue and fake news.

Director Social Communication Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Reverend Father Christopher Omotosho while speaking on behalf of the Catholic Bishop also advised members of the public to ignore the rumour.

He said the news that the Bishop was summoned for questioning by the DSS regarding his Christmas message cannot be true because the Bishop is yet to receive either call or mail from the DSS.

The social media was awash at the weekend with stories of the summoning of the Bishop by the DSS, a situation that has elicited relations from many Nigerians.

The Youth Wing of the Christians Association of Nigeria had earlier in a response threatened to mobilize Christian youths across the nation to accompany the bishop to the DSS Headquarters in Abuja.

He however advised the general public to discard the rumour as the Bishop is yet to receive any letter either via mail or hardcopy or telephone call inviting him for any questioning whatsoever.