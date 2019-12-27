Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, celebrated Christmas with inmates of the Sokoto Correctional Center. Kukah, who donated items including soaps, detergents and drugs to the inmates, urged them to use the opportunity of Christmas to turn a new leave.

“I am not happy with the increase in the number of inmates compared to last year. I hope to see fewer people when next I come here.

“There is a problem in Nigeria and it is everywhere. Northerners are in trouble with this development. People in the southern part of the country are either in the university or doing one vocational training.

“If we come here every time to talk to you, we want you to change for good, not only for your family, but for the benefit of the country,” he said.

The Intelligent Officer of the Center, Inspector Bashir Shehu, informed Kukah that the facility hosted about 841 inmates with 212 convicts.

The highlight of the visit was a drama by inmates that demonstrated the power of God.