By Christy Anyanwu

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo, has impacted lives as a preacher of the gospel. A one-time seasoned banker with Africa Continental Bank (ACB), he went into church ministry when pastoral work, especially Pentecostalism, was like a joke. But he’s remained focused on his calling for a long time. In fact, for about 40 years since he founded TREM, he has remained relevant and versatile as a preacher. This is evident in the fact that the former President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and Vice-Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), passionately preaches “Power in the Word” to a multicultural and diverse audience in Nigeria and across the globe even till today. He recently clocked 76. In this interview, he talks about mentorship, what he would like to be remembered for, and the state of the nation.

In your 76 years of existence, you must have seen a lot. What lessons have you learned about life?

Life is about how much you can be a blessing to others or humanity. At the end of the day, it is what you did to influence other people that will matter. The legacy anyone should be shooting for in life is: who has my life influenced; who have I impacted? It is not about buildings, houses, cars, and all those things. Who can you say that your life has changed? That is what is principal. If the pandemic did not teach anyone a lesson, nothing else will. During the pandemic, I opened my wardrobe and saw dresses. Dresses would be looking at me and I would be looking at them. Before the pandemic, I could go anywhere with them and turn eyes on me. Bu now the shoes are there; you are not going anywhere. The car is grounded because of the pandemic. God is simply saying these things are nothing. What gives me joy? It is the fact that there are people who have benefited from me. It is the fact that you have a need and I’m in a position to help you. And, I did help. The same way I helped you, go and help others. For me, that’s life.

What would you want to be remembered for as Bishop Mike Okonkwo?

Remember how much I was able to touch you. Just remember how my life changed your life. That’s all. Not much.

You have mentored many pastors within and outside Nigeria. Who mentored you in your early days as a preacher? Which men of God have impacted your life over the years?

When we came on board, there were very few people who were visible in charismatic and Pentecostal churches. Most of the existing churches were white garment churches. Foursquare Gospel Church and Assemblies of God were the two major churches you could call “living churches” in those days. Even The Redeemed Christian Church was more of a prayer group. There was nothing like Mountain of Fire. Deeper Life was a ministry, not a church. By the time we came into ministry, we hooked up with Foursquare. I was inviting the founders of the church regularly to our church then in Akoka. Rev. Dr. Boyejo James Abayomi, of blessed memory, was the first General Overseer of Foursquare. I was also in a relationship with Dr. S.O Odunaike, who also was a leader in the church. He is late now. Then those who came subsequently after them like Faroumbi, (he’s also retired) and Rev. Wilson Badejo, also late, we had a good relationship with them. In fact, he served under me as my deputy in the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria. I was in touch with Foursquare; it was a ministry I looked up to in those days. I am talking about the people that I had relationships with. There was also Archbishop Benson Idahosa. Internationally, there was Dr. Morris Cerrullo, who had also gone to be with the Lord. Now, you have leaders of like minds that you should surround yourself with, people of the same apostolic calling. Those who are behind us cannot say they don’t have good examples to follow: people who they can look up to; people who can help to mentor them. I have people I relate with in real terms. They include Pastors Adeboye, Ayo Oritsejafor, Dr. Omobude, the immediate past President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, and Dr. Paul Nwachukwu. These are people who don’t need anything from you. They can tell you where you are wrong without mincing words.

What do you think the church can do to have a better Nigeria?

I don’t think I agree with your concept. How about China? Do they worship God? What of Indians who worship thousands and millions of gods? What about Dubai? They are Muslims. Some years ago, Dubai was an ordinary desert. I’m not advocating that we should live a godless life. What I’m trying to say is that what you are saying is not the issue. Rather, it is the re-orientation of the mind. These nations I just mentioned took the principles of the scriptures and applied them and things began to change for better for them. Mind you, many of them are still serving their idols or gods. The truth is, if you apply the Biblical principles to your life, you will get the same result. Where there is no vision the people perish. Thus says the Bible. It didn’t say it’s for Christian or Muslims; it’s for every person. If you have a vision, you will get to your goal. “Whatsoever a man sayest with his mouth”… you can have what you say. It’s not meant for Christians alone. When people operate on Biblical principles, they get results. Sometimes I read in newspapers about people calling for national repentance. As good as it sounds, that is not our problem. Are we all Christians? Nigeria is not a Christian country but a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic nation. You can’t force people to become Christians. God put them there just as he put Christians, atheists, homosexuals, and lesbians. They are here and you can’t force anyone to be a Christian except he or she wants to. This same God is making the rain fall and the sun shine on both the bad and the good. So, you don’t need to Christianize Nigeria before you can begin to enjoy the goodness of God.

No. It’s about principle and mindset. Do you have a vision? Do you have a drive? Are you daring? Are you bold in stepping out and getting things done? Those are the things that bring results. So, it’s the mindset. Look at Mandela. After being in incarceration for over 20 years, he could have come out and said, now that I have gotten what I want, I’m not stepping down from power for anybody.

Those are leaders. Our problem is, we don’t have moral leaders, I’m not talking about Christians – who will say something and stand by it? That is integrity. Kwame Nkrumah said that if the kind of liberty that they are going to give to him will result in the incarceration of others in Africa, putting them in bondage, he does not want it. These are leaders who understand what they are doing.

Talking about the country Nigeria, let me say that the way we are now as a nation, we need a leader who has a ruthless attitude and a human face. If there are things he needs to do whether people like it or not, he should do it.

If there are people to put in jail, send them to jail. This country is not going to change with kid’s locks. As we speak now, everywhere you turn to in this country is rotten. I used to say this in a joking way. I ask people, is it Buhari the one in the customs? Is he the one collecting duties at the Wharf, and is he the one at the borders? It is Nigerians. Is Buhari the Vice-Chancellor of the University who has refused to take care of the university even though they give them votes to take care of some financial problems? It is the people. How did Rwanda change? Everyone is celebrating the progress that Rwanda has made today. Go and ask what Kigali did to get to the economic position it is now in spite of years of ethnic hostilities.

