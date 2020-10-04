Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained to Christian faithful that being a bishop in any religious denomination is not a title to cling to, but a call to duty and service to God and humanity.

Obi, who made this known at Arondizuogu during the installation of Rt Revd Henry Okechukwu Okeke as the 3rd Bishop of Ideato Diocese, Anglican Communion, noted that people often get carried away by vain titles, leaving off the main substance, which is the call to service.

The former governor of Anambra State praised Bishop Henry Okeke for what he described as “extraordinary level of commitment to his ministry in God.” He said he had known and admired Bishop Okeke’s style of spiritual leadership and zeal for progress during the bishop’s days as the former Bishop of Mbamili, Anambra State. He prayed God to sustain Bishop Okeke in His abundant grace.

Obi blamed the country’s political and economic woes on leadership failure in the country. According to him, Nigeria would begin to witness substantial progress, if leaders live above their greed and begin to use public funds for public service.

“The infrastructural and institutional decay we are witnessing in our society today are as a result of the greed of our leaders who keep siphoning public funds for personal use, leaving the society in a very bad shape. We are not expecting 100 percent results from our leaders, but we need them to make 109 percent efforts towards building a better society for all,” Obi said.