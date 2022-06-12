From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Worried about the killings currently rocking every part of Nigeria, the Bishop, Diocese on the Niger of the Anglican Communion, Rt Revd Owen Nwokolo has condemned the spree and challenged the Federal Government not to allow its citizens to continue to be sacrificed like chicken on a daily basis.

The Bishop lamented the present level of insecurity in the country, saying that the phenomenon had become worrisome with the resultant effect of population reduction as well as inflicting physical and emotional pains to many Nigerians. The Bishop insisted that the development was unacceptable.

Bishop Nwokolo bared his mind in a presidential address he delivered at the 1st session of the 32nd Synod of the diocese held at the All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, Friday.

The Bishop whose address was intermittently punctuated with emotion recounted how various terror groups operating as ‘unknown gunmen’, bandits, suspected Fulani herders and Boko Haram sects had constantly laid sieges on communities and individuals in the country.

He appealed to the Federal Government to rise to the occasion by changing the narratives in the country, reminding governement that It was its constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of her citizens, a duty, he said, it could not shy away from.

Bishop Nwokolo encouraged the government to tactfully beef up the nation’s military strength by voting adequate budget and to diligently appropriate same for quality military personnel and modern fighting hardware, saying that Nigerians could no longer tolerate the on-going killings which he described as senseless in all parts of the country.

On the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) face- off, while the Bishop condemned what he described as frequent industrial actions by the nation’s universities, he requested the Federal Government to have an objective appraisal of the demands of the lecturers and do the needful.

On the part of the ASUU, Bishop Nwokolo enjoined it to look at its demands the second time, explaining that in negotiations of such nature and magnitude, disagreeing parties were expected to shift grounds for a possible positive resolution.

“They should do this, at least, for the education and future of our children”, he added.

The Bishop had also in the 142 – page document congratulated the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo on his election as the Governor of the State and thanked God for what he described as the peaceful election that enthroned him Governor.

He, however, advised him not to be oblivious of the numerous challenges ahead, telling him that as there were virtually no good roads in the State, he should be generous enough to budget adequately to fix them.

On refuse management in Anambra, he said: “As we commend him for swiftly clearing mounting refuse heaps in the State that greeted him on arrival, we earnestly advise him to work out strategies on how to maintain cleanliness in the State.”

Highpoints of the event included fund raising and renditions by the Cathedral Choir. Over 15 Bishops and Archbishops from various parts of Nigeria attended the Synod.

