Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Bishop of Lagos West Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rev. Dr James Olusola Odedeji, has described most Nigerian leaders as clueless on issues of good governance, and true essence of democracy.

He tasked Christians on the need for uncompromising faith in God at all times.

Bishop Odedeji who spoke during the 3rd session of the 11th Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Awka at St Jude’s Church, Adazi-Ani on Saturday, thanked God for being God in the affairs of Nigerians.

He listed five types of faith Christians could have on God as unusual/ uncommon faith like that of Abraham; radical faith like Joseph – faith like when the angel of God joined Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego in the fiery furnace and uninterrupted faith like that exhibited by Job and uncompromising faith like the one exhibited by Daniel.

The bishop said without faith, Christians couldn’t survive the tribulations targeted at them for serving Jesus Christ, adding that without faith one cannot overcome anything in the world characterised by evil.

He insisted that once one’s faith in God is unwavering, the person is sure of victory, no matter what, while describing the synod theme ”The Victory that has overcome the world, even our faith (1 John 5:4),” as apt, ‘judging from situations we found ourselves in Nigeria.

The President of Awka Diocesan Synod and Bishop of Awka Anglican Diocese, Rev. Dr. Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim, commended Bishop Odedeji for appointing a man from Awka Diocese his chaplain from among over 400 priests in the diocese, even as he described him as a true ecumenical Nigerian.

At the palace of the traditional ruler of Adazi-Ani, Igwe Robert .N. Nwankwo, Bishop Ibezim warned that nobody should misunderstand the synod as a money- making programme because money can’t quantify the blessings of God that synod heralds in any hosting community.

Bishop Ibezim thanked Igwe Nwankwo and his cabinet as well as the entire Adazi Ani community for hosting the synod for the second time since he became the Bishop of Awka, adding that the community should be able to confirm the blessings of God since the last synod because the synod is a blessing to the community.

He described Justice Okechukwu Okeke, the Diocesan Chancellor, as a good man even as he called on Adazi Ani to continue to support the Anglican Church. He thanked Venerable Christian Okafor in charge of the Archdeaconry for taking proper charge of events.