It was a moment of joy for the good people of Ezi-Ukehe, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Council of Enugu State, as the ebullient Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Professor Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, led dignitaries, friends and well-wishers in a High Mass and dedication ceremony of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Former Minister and ex-President-General, Ohaneze-Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, was among top dignitaries present at the ceremony.

The event, which took place at the church premise, attracted dignitaries from far and near, including politicians and notable sons and daughters of Ezi-Ukehe amongst, whom were Major General Victor Ezugwu and the Igwe-Elect, Col. Edwin Oche Ezugwu (retd).

The elated Bishop commended the community for their tenacity and for choosing to plant in the vineyard of God, reminding them that their energy, time and money put to building the house for God would not be in vein.

“Your reward for painstakingly building for God despite the situation we have found ourselves today is in heaven,” he said.

In his appreciation, the Parish Priest Rev, Fr. Casmir Uramah, “thanked God for counting us among the witnesses of today’s great feat. He most especially appreciated the good people of Ezi-Ukehe for their sacrifices, Major-General Victor Ezugwu.

The dedication of the church coincided with the 2022 Annual Umurusi Day Celebration held every December 27.