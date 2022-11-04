From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, will be decorated as the Chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday November 11, 2022.

This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Kola Oloke, at a press conference held at the PCU, on Friday, ahead of the maiden convocation ceremony of the institution, which will hold from Sunday November 6 to Friday November 11.

“The investiture ceremony of Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who is President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, as the Chancellor of the university, will kickstart the convocation on Friday 11th November, 2022,” he said of Oke, who is also the President, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan.

Oloke stated that the university would turn out its first set of graduands during the maiden convocation ceremony with the investiture of Bishop Oke as Chancellor. He added that conferment of honourary degree and award of first degrees and prizes would hold between November 6 and 11.

According to Oloke, the university would graduate a total of 96 students l, out if whom nine made First Class Honours, while 41 came out with Second Class Upper. A total of 39 students made Second Class Lower. The remaining seven students would come out with Third Class.

The graduating students, he said, have been trained to become “change makers, who are being released to be blessings and not burdens. They have been trained to be employers of labour and not job seekers. Their training is also to enable them commercialise their areas of specialisation. Each graduating student has an academic degree and entrepreneurship certification.

“During the entrepreneurship development programme, the university was able to assist over 98 students register their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission. Some of these businesses have been launched on social media and are in full operations.

“The university, which took off with 12 academic programmes in 2018, now has 17 academic programmes, most of which have been accredited by the National Universities Commission.”