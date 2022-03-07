By Gabriel Dike

Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, has advised Nigerian Christians to join any of the political parties if they want to make significant impact in the political leadership of the country.

The cleric said getting Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) was not enough for Christians, as electing leaders in a democracy does not start with registering to vote, but with choices of candidates from political parties at their primaries.

He made the observation during a programme organised in continuation of the Building Leaders for Empowerment and National Transformation (BLENT) at TREM Headquarters in Lagos.

“In Nigeria, we don’t have room for independent candidates, that means political parties are the ones to put forward candidates for elections. The foundation for getting good people into political leadership positions is by joining the political parties. Whether by direct or indirect primaries or by consensus, it is the parties that will field candidates.

“So, if as Christians we are not part of the party structures, we will be left with making a choice out of two evils like our speaker just said. Me, I don’t want to make any choice from among two evils; I want to choose from good things. It is when candidates are put forward that the issue of using PVC to vote will come in. I therefore charge you to go to your wards and be part of the process. Be a loud voice, don’t be lost in the crowd. Be engaged and involved. It is like we don’t understand how powerful government is. Government can kill you if they choose to or put you in jail. Unfortunately, some are reluctant to be part of the process. We bury our heads inside the church and not engaged. If you sit down and you are left with making a choice out of two evils, do you expect the evil you have chosen to do things that will favour you? It is wishful thinking to believe that by crying in the social media things would change.”

He charged Christians to display integrity, commitment and excellence wherever they find themselves. On why some Christians get it wrong going into politics, he said: “Some want to become the big guys overnight. They want to start from the big positions. If you really want to serve, why don’t you start from be basics and climb up the ladder of success? If you are a local government chairman and you are determined to make the difference in your corner, that is enough.” You will be sending positive messages that would resonate beyond your imagination.”

Guest speaker, Mr Sam Kputu, who spoke on “Becoming a game changer in Nigeria politics,” urged Christians to be involved in politics.

