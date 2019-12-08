Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has appointed Methodist bishop, Sunday Onuoha, as Chairman of a committee to verify projects listed by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as either completed or ongoing in the state.

According to a statement by Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, other members of the committee are: Elder Nwala Richard (Secretary); Engr Uzor Nwankwo (Member); Mr Gabriel Aguwa Paul (Member) and Chief Jude Ndukwe (Member).

The statement said members of the committee would be inaugurated on Monday, December 9, 2019 by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Chris Ezem.

The release further added that the SSG would at the inauguration ceremony unfold the committee’s terms of reference.

The committee is expected to conclude its work within two weeks and submit report to the SSG.