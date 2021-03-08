President, Vision Africa International, Bishop Sunday Onuoha has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as an intellectual, brave, and a man with a focused mind.

The Global Peace Award Winner 2013, stated this in a congratulatory message to the former President as he marks his 84th birthday.

Bishop Onuoha prayed God to continue to protect Obasanjo in all his endeavours and encouraged the elder statesman to sustain the good gestures that attract God’s favour and uncommon grace to him, adding that his voice is a strong force in the development of Nigeria.